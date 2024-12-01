COMMITMENT FLIP ****

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst - Tigerillustrated.com
Staff
-
- Jul 8, 2013
-
- 33,703
-
- 236,103
-
- 113
Clemson has flipped Cincinnati (Ky.) St. Xavier lineman Tucker Kattus from Kentucky, per our sources.
Kattus committed to Kentucky in March while holding offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Louisville, Duke and Pittsburgh among others.
Offensive line coach Matt Luke actually reached out in
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Kattus committed to Kentucky in March while holding offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Louisville, Duke and Pittsburgh among others.
Offensive line coach Matt Luke actually reached out in
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.