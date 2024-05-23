ADVERTISEMENT

**** MAJOR BASKETBALL COMMITMENT ****

Paul Strelow

Paul Strelow

Recruiting Analyst - Tigerillustrated.com
Moderator
Jul 8, 2013
32,537
220,547
113
The momentum continues for Clemson basketball.



Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman rising senior center Trent Steinour has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Steinour (6-9) called the staff moments ago to give his pledge.

Brad Brownell was front-and-center for him throughout last weekend's AAU circuit.

This is the one we've circled as being the apple of Clemson's eye for many months.

Following in P.J. Hall's footsteps was a big deal.
 

