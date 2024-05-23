MAJOR BASKETBALL COMMITMENT ****

Paul Strelow
The momentum continues for Clemson basketball.
Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman rising senior center Trent Steinour has announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Steinour (6-9) called the staff moments ago to give his pledge.
Brad Brownell was front-and-center for him throughout last weekend's AAU circuit.
This is the one we've circled as being the apple of Clemson's eye for many months.
Following in P.J. Hall's footsteps was a big deal.
