Monday Clemson Football Nuggets

By: Larry Williams



(From today's availability on campus) - More to come shortly/including video



CADE KLUBNIK



Cade Klubnik just visited with the media. A few of the notable items:



*** Said he felt great from the start Saturday vs. FAU.



*** Said FSU has a great defense. Going to be a great matchup for us. Great athletes all around.



*** He was asked about the offensive lull in the third quarter against FAU. He said it was just not really taking care of first down.



"I wouldn't really say we slowed down at all."



Said they really needed to get that fourth-and-1.



"I feel great about where we’re at and the way we’re going to be able to finish every game."



*** He's happy with the way they've been spreading the ball around.



"We're getting it to all of our receivers. I think we’re just spreading the ball around in a very efficient and effective way. It all starts up front.



*** Losing Cole Turner was "very upsetting."



Said they are fine with Adam Randall and Brannon Spector at that position.



"Spector has played a lot of ballgames at Clemson. And I was really happy for Adam on Saturday. He made some big plays. Just really proud of him."



*** Says it can be quite beneficial to the offense when he uses his legs on early downs.



Said it allows for more manageable situations on second down and opens up the playbook. Allows him to not force it and go through his progressions.



*** Loves what Tyler Brown brings.



"Tyler and Antonio, that's a duo right there."



WES GOODWIN



*** On Jordan Travis: Brings a multitude of problems. Great runner. High-character kid. Played a lot of ball and has seen a lot of different looks. Can extend plays with his feet. Got to do a great job with rush-lane integrity and cage the pocket. Got to tackle as well.



Early on in last year's game he had a 30-yard touchdown run and made some guys miss. Late in the game moved up and down the field on us. Huge, huge challenge.



*** He thought the key to last year's game was Clemson generating pressure. The Tigers gave up a lot of running yards that night, but Goodwin says they were able to win some first downs and get them behind the chains a little bit.



*** I asked Wes if this defense has played with the relentlessness and ferocity he said he was looking for entering the season.



He said the first three weeks have been "a stepping stone."



Saturday against FAU was more like what they want to see. Relentless effort, passion and energy. You could feel it on the sideline, particularly after Nate Wiggins' pick-6.



*** On how he'll balance Khalil Barnes and Andrew Mukuba this week:



"I guess we’ll start figuring all that out this week. The more guys who can cover and tackle in space and move around, it’s an asset.



"Cool to see Khalil get that opportunity and maximize that opportunity.

Most impressive thing about him is he's an amazing young man. Always a bright smile on his face. Really confident in himself and his ability. Understands the game and leverage of playing different coverages."



*** Against FSU, everything starts with stopping the run and being dominant and physical at the line of scrimmage, largely because what FSU wants to do is run the ball and control the line.



*** He said Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell have been great additions for FSU. Bell is always a threat to make a big play, and Mike Norvell has always prioritized playmakers at tight end.



*** I asked him about Clemson's struggles setting the edge last year at FSU.



He said they need to be better at that at the point of attack, no doubt. And he said his linebackers could've done a better job controlling the edges against tight ends.



*** I asked him to evaluate Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll in this area thus far.



Said they've done a solid job. No major issues so far.



"They're doing a good job in the run game and creating some pass rush as well. I'd like to hit the QB a few more times," but the ball is getting out quickly.



"I'm very pleased with where the defensive ends are."



*** On Mickey Conn moving from the box to the field:



"He just wanted to be down there to coach his guys more and be in tune with special teams as well. It's good to have him down there just as another guy to help coach and correct and make adjustments. As far as our in-game adjustments, everything stays the same. We all talk at the same times when we're making adjustments."



*** He was asked about the Duke game. Said the thing that stood out in that game was missed tackles.



"Hopefully we're better at that in Week 4 than we were in Week 1."



GARRETT RILEY



*** I asked him for his big-picture evaluation of the offense three games in.



"Feel like we've gotten a good feel for our team, going through some adversity. What we found out is we have a team that doesn’t flinch.

That’s a hell of a characteristic to know as a coach this early in the season. It's something we can always lean on as we move forward. Feel like we are starting to really jell up front with some chemistry. Feel like we know our team as a whole."



*** On what he's learned about Cade Klubik:



"Just one of those deals from flow of the game and being in that moment. He’s going to have to draw on that experience now. Some of the things you did in high school you can’t get away with at this level.

It's been very indicative of a guy who hasn’t played a whole lot yet at this level."



*** I asked Riley to evaluate how well Klubnik has identified and hit open receivers on time.



"Several of his wow plays have been with guys in his face.

Game speed of it and being on time and going through reads, he’s continuing to get better and better at. Has he played perfect? No. but I’ve seen him grow in a lot of ways over these last five quarters. I feel like he’s really taken a step in the right direction for sure."



*** I asked him how they're going to adjust with Cole Turner out.



"We've got some other guys going to move around a little bit. We'll see who’s hot and what personnel groupings give us best chance."



I asked him if they're open to moving Antonio Williams from the slot to get Williams and Tyler Brown on the field together.



"At the end of the day who’s our best guy? We certainly have the flexibility to do that.



"Brown is a ballplayer, now. He made a couple of competitive plays Saturday and that was really great to see.He’s a guy that’s mature. The moment is not too big for this kid. He makes plays and when he’s out there good things happen."



*** On Adam Randall: "Good to see him make a couple of plays. He's just got to play. The glaring thing is just needing to play fast all the time."



*** He was asked about Cade changing Brown's route from a fade to a post on the 30-yard touchdown pass vs. FAU.



"He’s got the ability to do that fairly often. Awesome to see a young QB do that and have confidence to do that."



*** On pass pro from the running backs:



"Not where we need to be, but a group that can do it and they're eager to do it. Just got to clean up some things with our eye discipline."



*** Said Troy Stellato "is certainly going to help us this year, there’s no question."













