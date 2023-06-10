ADVERTISEMENT

**** Sat. PM QB nugget ****

Sat. PM QB nugget​

Just a nugget to pass along from the Saturday afternoon workout:

Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star junior quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. arrived after lunch and threw for offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.


Hill (6-5, 210) is a long-limbed specimen, as his measurables suggest.

BsZOYKV.jpg


Yet as much as his height and stature catch your eye, it's the strength in the legs that get your attention -- or at least did ours in this viewing window.

Hill's timing wasn't always perfect; a few times, just a tad late. But we didn't see a ball hit the ground when throwing to receivers on air.

Riley complimented him throughout, and the lower-body drive we referenced came into play particularly on a pair of deep corner throws that he nailed.

"That's a big-boy throw," Riley said.

Hill has had a good day.

Whether that manifests into the third offer for Clemson's 2025 quarterback pool remains to be seen.
 
