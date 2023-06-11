ADVERTISEMENT

*** Sunday Swinney Camp nuggets ***

The Dabo Swinney Camp came to a close Sunday morning.

Just a few brief nuggets:

As we advertised, a closing visit from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive end Bryce Davis provided the headliner.

ZpyHJI2.jpg


Davis (6-4, 245), ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com, worked out with campers in the rain after making the ride down this morning.

We'd have no problem with him being among the top 1-2 defensive ends on the board at this time. Physically developed upper body, though he intends to trim down just a hair over the next month or two. Solid agility, bend -- a two-way player at end.

A number of schools are legit contenders, specifically Tennessee. But Clemson is right there in his top few.

**** We expressed opinion recently that Palmetto (Fla.)'s Adonis Moise was the best receiver we'd seen come through camp.

Moise now has competition.

Homestead (Fla.) four-star Cortez Mills worked out for Tyler Grisham and the staff.

0g7Q2ag.jpg


Mills (6-0, 170), ranked No. 90 in the country, was offered a year ago by Miami and Florida State. Penn State, Louisville and Texas A&M have come in this year -- though in reality, his market has yet to be determined.

Another one we liked. Smooth as he shifts gears.

**** Jefferson (Ga.) four-star linebacker Sammy Brown -- one of Clemson's three new commitments last week -- traveled in on the final day for pick-up of his brother, 2027 linebacker Max, who camped all three days.

Brown spent a lot of time in the football operations facility's golf simulator.

Buford (Ga.) four-star offensive line offer Brayden Jacobs sat out the workout after suffering a minor toe injury Saturday.

NOTE: As is the case with all material posted by contributors here, please do not copy/paste or summarize any portion of this post to other message boards or social media, as it is a direct violation of copyright laws. Thank you.
 
