Sunday Swinney Camp nuggets ***

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst - Tigerillustrated.com
Staff
Jul 8, 2013
- 32,758
- 224,444
- 113
The Dabo Swinney Camp came to a close Sunday morning.
Just a few brief nuggets:
As we advertised, a closing visit from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive end Bryce Davis provided the headliner.
Davis (6-4, 245), ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com, worked out with campers in the rain after making the ride down this morning.
We'd have no problem with him being among the top 1-2 defensive ends on the board at this time. Physically developed upper body, though he intends to trim down just a hair over the next month or two. Solid agility, bend -- a two-way player at end.
A number of schools are legit contenders, specifically Tennessee. But Clemson is right there in his top few.
**** We expressed opinion recently that Palmetto (Fla.)'s Adonis Moise was the best receiver we'd seen come through camp.
Moise now has competition.
Homestead (Fla.) four-star Cortez Mills worked out for Tyler Grisham and the staff.
Mills (6-0, 170), ranked No. 90 in the country, was offered a year ago by Miami and Florida State. Penn State, Louisville and Texas A&M have come in this year -- though in reality, his market has yet to be determined.
Another one we liked. Smooth as he shifts gears.
**** Jefferson (Ga.) four-star linebacker Sammy Brown -- one of Clemson's three new commitments last week -- traveled in on the final day for pick-up of his brother, 2027 linebacker Max, who camped all three days.
Brown spent a lot of time in the football operations facility's golf simulator.
Buford (Ga.) four-star offensive line offer Brayden Jacobs sat out the workout after suffering a minor toe injury Saturday.
