THURSDAY FOOTBALL NUGGETS

When Steve Sarkisian was at Alabama and had a truly transcendent player in DeVonta Smith, he didn't just run the same old stuff all year.He came up with new ways to get Smith the ball.New ways to cut the heart out of defenses.Now it certainly helped in 2020 when Sarkisian also had Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie and Najee Harris for defenses to worry about.That's an almost impossible menu of skill players to confront, and the quarterback (Mac Jones) was pretty special that year too in amassing 41 touchdown passes to just four interceptions while averaging an astounding 11.2 yards per passing attempt.I don't know if Sarkisian invented this little retraced orbit motion thing that worked so well against Ohio State in the national title game, but it does seem like this is when a lot of schemers watching on television pulled out their notebooks and wrote it down to use for themselves.This action seems fairly common now as offensive coordinators attempt to get the ball to high-level, fast players in space.And in looking back at Tyler Brown's spectacular catch, I was drawn to Garrett Riley using that same look:The interesting part of this (before the catch, of course) is Cade Klubnik seemingly having the option to spit it out to Brown.Emphasis on "seemingly."In an interview with Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich, Brown said that was all just a decoy as the ball was supposed to go to Beaux Collins on a slant:"I wasn't even designed to run a route that play. I was supposed to just clear out for Beaux. That's just kind of the chemistry Cade and I have at this point. I see Beaux not open on the slant, and I see Cade rolling out of the pocket. So I'm going to run with him. I want him to feel comfortable with just finding me in situations like that. I want to make him look good as much as I can, as much as he does me with the passes he throws."So I rolled out with him, I point up, and he gives me a chance. And the rest is history."The design of the aforementioned play is consistent with a recent effort to get Brown on the move.He's going in jet motion quite a lot more, it seems.And the quick passing game seemed to really hum in this game.Don't misunderstand: We're not sitting here saying Brown is DeVonta Smith.But Brown, especially when Antonio Williams is not on the field, is clearly the option that needs to get the ball as much as possible in space.Brown is some kind of explosive, as we'll see. But there are other important mechanics in making it all come together.The quarterback has to get it out quickly and in rhythm.The perimeter guys have to block.Bubble Becky in Gaffney might want to physically assault me for typing this, but when everything synchronizes on one of these plays it can be quite lethal.And beautiful:ABC analyst Louis Riddick was salivating when he saw Brown's acceleration here (and again notice the blocking):This quick toss to Brown isn't dazzling, but it's productive and keeps you in a manageable down and distance. You can work with this:I asked Dabo Swinney about this renewed ... juice I guess we'll call it ... in the quick screen game. He noted that Williams has been pretty darned good in that area too when healthy.But he said this about Brown:"He's a powerful runner. I'm not saying he's Jacoby (Ford), but he brings that Jacoby presence with that No. 6 that he wears. He's compact. But he's really strong. And he's an explosive -- when he goes, he goes."But he plays bigger than he is. He runs behind his pads well. He's got good vision. Yeah, he's a weapon for us. Definitely."Obviously this season has been much more of a struggle for the offense than most within the team anticipated, and one of the warts is a lack of explosives down the field.Clemson has a mere two passing plays of 50-plus yards, and just 24 of 20 or more.But if they're able to continue this trajectory with the perimeter game, build in this rhythm and cohesion, it's going to facilitate some opportunities down the field.When Sarkisian was getting the ball to Smith on the outside back in 2020, it was to make defenses pay for sitting back to take away all the deep stuff that Alabama was so good at.Play up to stop that, and they'll carve your heart out on deep stuff. Play back, and Smith has all that space to run.No, this Clemson offense doesn't have all that bountiful talent right now.But even as a truly difficult season winds down, you can see flashes of the flair that could be coming as this receiving corps becomes much harder to deal with in 2024 and beyond.Moving over to the defensive side to take a deeper look at some of the freshman spectacle we witnessed last week:Something from Brown stood out from his interview with Mac Lain and Gramlich as he marveled at the freshmen who starred on the defensive side."I feel like there's people who get afraid of the bright lights, and there's people that shine brighter. And that '23 class last Saturday, man they just played their butts off."-- Avieon Terrell was so savvy and situationally aware in sniffing out the double move and staying right on top of it.This kid is just a freshman, but he's been around a lot of ball:He's also not shy at all at the point of attack:-- Love the physicality shown by Khalil Barnes. He simply doesn't look like a freshman:Barnes pointed out that he didn't play a great game, and he said some of his run fits were the biggest minuses.Barnes and everyone else has to defend the cutback lanes this week against the Heels. But I'm guessing they've already heard that about 700 times this week in practice already:-- DeMonte Capehart has supplied some really big plays two weeks in a row:And quickly back to offense, a look at how narrow some of Klubnik's passing windows are when he throws over the middle.The difference between a spectacular throw and an interception can be about half an inch: