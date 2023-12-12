Tuesday afternoon practice/freshman/coaching nuggets ****

Clemson hit the practice fields Tuesday for its second workout in preparation for the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl against Kentucky.



Media were granted a viewing window during the warmups and individual drill periods.



A smattering of thoughts and observations:



**** We've written a bunch lately about when you replace a coach, the natural inclination is to seek the traits that he was thought to fall short in.



Our response to watching defensive ends coach Chris Rumph go through drills was, yeah, he got the memo.



This accounted for Rumph's second practice back with the Tigers. But his tone came through loud and clear. Which is to say, Rumph looked intent to be loud and clear.



We've contended you can skin the cat a lot of ways, and Lemanski Hall's low-key style shouldn't be circled as the reason change transpired.



But Rumph made certain his voice was heard and his authority underlined, and surely that kind of presence is what Dabo Swinney was hoping for to reinforce the credibility of his hire and Rumph's developmental ability.



In one drills, the ends were to move laterally before hitting a staffer holding a blocking pad.



Veterans Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas went first, and Rumph chided both before forcing Thomas to go again.



"Too soft. Strike it!" Rumph barked.



A couple of players later, freshman A.J. Hoffler was the subject of Rumph's ire -- perhaps with a longer-range message in mind.



"Hey man," Rumph yelled. "You aren't going to make it with me like that. Too soft!"



**** If Rumph's objective was to reinfuse demand and technical expertise, then new offensive line coach Matt Luke's goal appeared to be injecting intensity and connectivity.



As much as we'd heard going in about Luke being your old-school, hard-line type, he cracked quite a few smiles with the linemen during our viewing period.



A one-on-one drill required the lineman to move off his first block and go get Luke, and Luke embraced the first couple contacts before -- with huge grin -- winding his shoulder in exaggerated discomfort.



Just a first impression. But a contrast in charisma and energy.



**** One player we're fascinated in seeing Luke's eventual impact on is redshirting freshman Zack Owens.



Owens got more reps in as a guard under Thomas Austin.



He worked as the second-string right tackle during Tuesday's practice.



That may well be born by depth chart necessity; Clemson just has more interior options.



Yet something to keep an eye on as bowl preparations continue, especially in light of how many young players get relevant snaps during such bowl games these days.



**** Speaking of which, freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley remains out for the season with a right knee injury that required surgery in September.



We were wondering if fellow freshman Stephiylan Green might wedge into the picture for the postseason showcase.



He was only a part of the Tigers' scout team Tuesday, which feels pretty instructive.



But he looks like a million bucks going through position drills as far as body composition, shape and bend.



**** Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna safety Cameron Strong attended the practice with his family.



We have continued to highlight Clemson's involvement with Strong (6-0, 170), who holds offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Duke and West Virginia.



Safeties coach Mickey Conn stopped by his school early last week.



**** Luke is slated to speak with the media for the first time this afternoon.



Stay tuned for Tigerillustrated.com's coverage from today's practice.