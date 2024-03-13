WEDNESDAY PM SCRIMMAGE NUGGETS

Clemson had a stadium scrimmage today, its 10th and final practice before spring break.



A few of the important themes:



-- Dabo Swinney and the staff are highly pleased with what they've seen out of the quarterback position.



Cade Klubnik has "settled down" in Swinney's words and is playing more under control.



But the bigger story is probably Christopher Vizzina. He's provided a real lift thus far, showing confirmation that he can play winning football.



He was such an unknown coming into spring because he did so little last year while redshirting.



"The biggest plus is seeing where he is," Swinney said. "His grasp, his understanding. All of us are taking a deep breath because we feel good about this kid. He looks like the guy we recruited him to be.



"It's not that he's Joe Montana. But he's been impressive. He's just gotten better every day and is more confident with his reps. He's just blossoming."



Part of that has also come with his legs. Swinney said he made two huge plays on the run today after making post-snap reads.



"That's a part of his game people don't know much about. He can run."



-- Bryant Wesco has drawn frequent raves from just about everyone thus far. We asked Swinney what he's learned about the freshman through 10 days of practice.



"Poise. Maturity. Toughness."



Wesco hasn't given Swinney much opportunity to chew him out, so a fumble today made the head coach pounce.



Swinney was laying it on pretty good, and a lot of guys would go into a shell.



Wesco then went out and made two great plays.



-- Swinney said the center snaps have been good for the most part. Harris Sewell struggled some early during the spring with low snaps, showing his inexperience. Swinney said he's gotten better, but he's also been playing a good bit of first-team guard because of injuries.



Ryan Linthicum and Trent Howard are further along with the snapping. Swinney said Sewell needs to develop confidence at snapping when the pressure is on.



-- Caden Story has been out with a foot injury. Swinney said Peter Woods has stood out, "but I've been in his grits every day."



Swinney wants Woods to get his body where it needs to be because he's going to play a lot of snaps at both end and inside. He'll be an inside guy on third down.



-- Jaheim Lawson had two sacks today. AJ Hoffler had one.



Swinney said Lawson seems to be finally taking another step.



-- Swinney said the offensive line has some work to do on technique, but the first and second team aren't turning many guys loose and have looked mostly good.



-- Tavoy Feagin ran with the first team today because Avieon Terrell was out with injury. Swinney said Feagin is not afraid and doesn't let a bad play hurt his confidence.