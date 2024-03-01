Beckley decommits ****

Paul Strelow
As we foreshadowed earlier this evening HERE, Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley has announced his decommitment from Clemson.
Beckley announced his commitment abruptly at the Tigers' elite junior day in late January.
We can tell you Beckley informed Dabo Swinney of the decision on Thursday.
Beckley felt he rushed his decision and needs more time.
We will have more in our Monday Insider.
But as we've expressed, less can be more. And this affords more room for Clemson to add high-end pieces, as new line coach Matt Luke has positioned the Tigers well with numerous coveted targets.
